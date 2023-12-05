A junior at United Township High School in East Moline has been elected to Iowa’s State Career Association (SCA), and spent last weekend meeting Iowa legislators and attending the National Student Leadership Academy (NSLA) in Washington, D.C.

Edgar Lopez (second from right) of United Township High School visits the U.S. Capitol with Iowa high school students who are all part of the Iowa’s State Career Association.

Edgar Lopez of UT and seven Iowa high school students kicked off their trip in the nation’s capitol with a tour of the White House and special meet-and-greets with six Iowa legislators:

● U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley

● U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and staffers

● U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, Iowa’s 3rd District

● U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa’s 1st District

● U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, Iowa’s 2nd District

● U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, Iowa’s 4th District

Following a day at the White House, Lopez attended NSLA for three days of skill-building, advanced leadership training, professional networking and activities related to effective communications, according to a Tuesday news release.

The annual event is exclusive for top student leaders across 39 state affiliates of the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) organization. Approximately 350 of 45,000 JAG students are invited to attend each year.

“This experience has brightened my perspective on what it means to be a leader,” Edgar Lopez said in the release.

“I’ve learned that being a leader takes huge responsibility, and now I am representing 7,200 students across the state of Iowa. I want to show every student you can be a leader no matter who you are,” he said.

The Iowa SCA is a four-chair student leadership team led and managed by iJAG, a statewide nonprofit organization who partners with Iowa and western Illinois schools to deliver in-class career development programming. Officers are elected annually by their iJAG peers at Iowa’s Leadership Development Conference (LDC).

This November at LDC, the majority of 1,100 iJAG student attendees voted for Lopez to serve as an SCA officer next school year. Elected to serve as one of four officers for the Iowa State Career Association for the 2024 school year, Edgar began his duties by meeting with Iowa legislators at the White House and participating in an exclusive conference for top student leaders.