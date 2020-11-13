UTHS moving to complete remote instruction

United Township High School announced they will move to complete remote instruction starting Monday, November 16.

The online instruction will last for three weeks with a planned return date of Monday, December 7.

The decision is being made primarily because of the increase in the number of cases locally, rather than any sole incidents at the high school. Although there have been an increased number of cases and exclusions at UT, the major concern is with the positivity rate in the greater Quad Cities.

“When we started school in August, many believed that we would not make it to Labor Day,” said Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow. “Regardless of the type of instruction, we fully recognize the educational hardship each of our students are experiencing. We appreciate your patience and understanding as our educators are doing the absolute best they can by our students.”

For more information, visit this website.