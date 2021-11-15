UTHS student gets sisterly surprise

A United Township High School student got a special surprise during math class last week.

Sara Davis got an unexpected zoom call from her sister Angel Morgan, who Sara thought was calling from a computer in Saudi Arabia.

Shortly afterward, her sister stepped away from the terminal and walked into Sara’s classroom.

Davis hadn’t seen her sister since July of 2020 and wasn’t expecting to see her again until this January.

“You never know when they might be gone …. you might be gone … you know you never know when the next time you’re going to see them is. You just got to hug them tighter as tight as you can and spend as much time you know just live life with them as much as you can for the short amount of time that you’re here,” said UTHS sophomore Davis.

UTHS faculty and staff played a big part in organizing this surprise for Davis. Morgan originally planned on showing up to her sister’s class with her favorite ice cream from Whitey’s; however, the school’s administration insisted on a more elaborate plan.

It was a moment the two sisters say they will remember forever.

“The feeling is really indescribable. It really feels amazing to see family after so long apart,” said Morgan.