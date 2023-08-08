A local produce manager at Hy-Vee has been honored by a national industry group.

Greg Kimmel from the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, has been named Produce Manager of the Year by the International Fresh Produce Association and Dole on Tuesday, August 8 in a ceremony at the store with colleagues, coworkers and relatives on hand to celebrate. The award acknowledges “essential workers of the food supply chain’s front lines, who work every day to increase sales and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The IFPA selects 25 produce managers from the U.S. and Canada every year for the award and five grand prize recipients from that group will be honored at the association’s Global Produce and Floral Show October 19-21 in Anaheim, California. Nominees are judged on their merchandising skills, leadership and community involvement. Grand prize winners receive a $1,000 prize.

For more information on the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), click here.