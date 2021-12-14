Utility crews and tree services gear up for Wednesday wind storm

The Quad-City area is getting ready for strong winds that will hit the area in less than 24 hours. Today utility crews and tree services are gearing up.

Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican’s spokesperson. He says they’re ready for the wind storm that will be affecting our area.

He says their main concern is that the high winds could impact their overhead lines or trees could take down the overhead lines, which could leave people without any power.

“We’re making sure that we are fully staffed. We will hold crews as necessary. If there is an impact in our system, we have tree crews ready to respond as needed,” said Greenwood.

The company continues to monitor the forecast to track the storm.