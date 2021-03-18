Utility pole and vehicle damaged, 1 sent to hospital following accident

A car accident in Davenport sent a man to the hospital on Thursday night.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene of a single-car accident at the 3500 block of North Brady Street, near East 35th Street, around 6 p.m.

Officers told our crew they think the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

Local 4’s Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb reports the pole was split and will need to be replaced.

It’s not how clear how seriously the driver was hurt or if anyone else was in the car.