Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday evening, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 6:25 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the area of the 26500 block of 257th Street, Princeton.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene, and an investigation was conducted. The initial investigation found that a camouflage 2022 CFMOTO 800cc UTV was traveling east in a cornfield on the south side of 257th Street, the release says.

The UTV lost control, apparently struck a fence, and rolled into a ditch. A UTV, or utility terrain vehicle, is an all-purpose vehicle with a cab that operates like a car, with a steering wheel and foot pedals.

The driver was a 52-year-old Princeton man. It was also determined that the UTV had five passengers riding in it, ranging from ages 11 to 19, the release says.

Two of the passengers were flown to Iowa City by Medforce, while the driver and three other passengers were transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Medical Center for treatment.

“All occupants of the UTV are in stable condition at this time,” the release says.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Medic EMS, Medforce, LeClaire Police Department, Princeton Fire Department, and McCausland Fire Department, all assisted with the accident.