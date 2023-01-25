A utility worker sprang into action after hearing cries of help from a nearby apartment complex in Moline today.

Firefighters got called to the Timber Knoll apartment complex around 10:00 AM.

The 16-unit building is near the intersection of 53rd street and 38th avenue.

Kevin Wardrip said the day started off as a normal day at work repairing a power line and while walking back to his truck he smelt and saw smoke.

I saw a gentleman on his balcony, and I heard people say help,” he said.

It was at that moment he knew he had to intervene and raced over to the apartments. It was not until Wardrip got to the top of the balcony that he saw a toddler in the burning building.

“Instantly I kind of took charge and was running up the balcony assisting people onto the ladder,” he said. I instantly grabbed the baby and put it on my right side. I recall people on the ground telling me to hand the baby off, but at the time that was not an option.

Wardrip says he is not a hero and could not do it all alone and said his co-workers and Timber Knoll apartment complex maintenance staff were of great help.

“If we would not have acted in the amount of time that we did it could have been a totally different outcome. I just did what was right,” he said.

5 injuries were reported on the scene resulting in two residents being sent to the hospital in an ambulance.

Red Cross workers were at the scene to assist residents with water and heating blankets since they were not allowed to go back into the building.

Metro buses were also used as warming stations for those affected by the fire.