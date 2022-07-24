Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP), the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, continues their summer season with the comic musical, “Nunsense,” written by Dan Goggin and directed and choreographed by Anthony C. Daniel. The show runs July 28 – August 7. “Nunsense” is the second longest running off-Broadway production and its popularity has created two films and six sequels.

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, they learn they desperately need money for the burials. The sisters decide the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium. The problem may be the only serious thing in the entire show.

Since its debut, “Nunsense” has been performed more than 5,000 times and in more than 21 languages, to the delight of fans worldwide. Goggin affectionately named the characters in honor of nuns from his school days. TLP’s dynamic cast of nuns includes Mia Gimenez as the Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Aria Evans as Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; Isabella Abuan as the streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Kimmy Sessions as Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and Emily Chaviano as the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Nunsense is directed and choreographed by Anthony Christian Daniel with musical direction by P. Blake Moran. Scenic and Light Design is by Cameron Strandin, Costume Design by Terrie Miller, Props Design by Callie Hester, and Sound Design by Abirami Senthil. Chelsey Steinmetz is the Production Stage Manager.

On Friday, August 5, fans can stick around after the show for the Page to Stage talk back series. Meet the cast, ask questions about the show and get a glimpse behind the scenes. On the weekends before each show, The Deck Bar opens two hours before curtain, with a variety of food options and beer and wine for purchase. One hour before show time, members of the Resident Company come down to The Lake Stage to entertain the audience as they enjoy food and a drink before the show.

No reservations are necessary for this free show.

Information and tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online by clicking here or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. until intermission on show days and until 5 p.m. on days without shows.