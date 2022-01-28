After 11 years on Brady Street, Celebrity Style Wig & Accessories has moved close by, to the former Greatest Grains building, 1600 Harrison Street in Davenport. They had been at 1506 Brady.

The new location will feature even more wigs, hair, cosmetics, accessories, scarves, and turbans at affordable prices, according to a Friday release from Hilltop Campus Village. Spring is coming, which means it’s time to start thinking about what kind of hairstyle you want to sport. There is so much to choose from at Celebrity’s — whether it is bottle neck bangs, a horizontal bob, fluffy layers or a 3D curl look, the release says.

Additionally, Celebrity’s has cool workout clothing and a large selection of hair care products. More staff has been added to ensure outstanding service and a personalized experience, the release says.

In the former Greatest Grains building, more new life has been brought to the building (which housed the health-food store and cafe for 40 years, until it closed in summer 2019). In addition to Celebrity’s, coming this spring will be Woke Smoothie & Juice Bar — featuring fresh fruits, choice of milk and all organic options. Along with that, Lonnie Ray’s Academy will serve the community through financial literacy for youth in the Quad Cities.

“We are so pleased that Constance and Lonnie decided to expand within the Hilltop neighborhood,” said Molly Otting Carlson, executive director of the Hilltop Campus Village. “Not only do they have incredible products with plenty of options, they have also created a beautiful shopping experience which includes plentiful parking.”

Constance and Lonnie Westerfield are cutting the ribbon on this new expanded endeavor on Tuesday, Feb. 1st at 11 a.m., and store hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.