Vaccinations in Rock Island County now by appointment

The Rock Island County Health Department made changes to receive a vaccination at its mass vaccination clinics held on Tuesdays at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan to try to reduce wait times and traffic.

Those eligible and wanting to get vaccinated will now have to sign up for a 15 minute time interval to receive their shot. The vaccine may not be administered at the exact time you signed up for, but registration guarantees a dose and a place in line.

The registration link will go live on the Rock Island County Health Department website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. each Friday that vaccines are available. The amount of doses available each week will be announced on Friday, as well, although depending on the amount distributed by the State of Illinois, vaccines may not be available each week.

Those registered for a time slot are asked to not arrive at the vaccination site more than 15 minutes before your registered time.

Only those registered will be allowed to enter the parking lot of the vaccination site. Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies will be on site to help direct traffic to enter from the east.

Once in the parking lot, registrants will be asked to park in a holding area. Instructions about when the group will be allowed to move to the next checkpoint can be heard at 89.7 FM on the car radio.

After the vaccination is administered, registrants will be monitored for a brief time for any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

With supply of vaccines low, those needing a second dose may not get it at day 21 (for Pfizer) or day 28 (for Moderna). If it is not available at that time, the CDC recommends that you get the second dose as soon as you can.