In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to the Hampton Township on August 3rd and 24th.

It will be held in the basement of the Township Building at 209 19th street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. In association with the Illinois Department of Public Health, they will be giving out the Pfizer shot.

They ask the public to limit the visit to just those who are receiving the vaccine. Masks are also required.

For more information, you can call the Hampton Township at 309-755-2944.