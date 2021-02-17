Vaccine clinic for Henry and Stark counties postponed to next week

Due to a delays in the vaccine shipment because of the extreme winter weather, the vaccine clinic planned for February 18 by the Henry and Stark County Health Departments is being postponed to February 26.

The location and time of the rescheduled clinic will remain at Black Hawk College – East Campus, located at 26230 Black Hawk Road in Galva, and be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All vaccination reservations will stay at the same time.

Those who are affected by the change will be notified of the postponement by email and phone, so there is no need to contact the Health Department or Office of Emergency Management.