A vaccine clinic is opening for kids and adults near Whiteside County this weekend.

The clinic will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 IL-2, Dixon.

All eligible doses will be administered, with Pfizer vaccines available for children ages 5 years old and up, as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults 18 years old and up.

Those interested in getting vaccinated on Saturday are advised to preregister so that those administering the doses have an estimated number of how many people to expect.

Preregister for a time slot here.

Once registered, save or have a printed copy ready and in hand at the event, including a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card if one has been assigned.

Staff will be on site to help those getting vaccinated check in.