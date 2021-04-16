Vaccine clinic in Clinton on April 22

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Clinton County and Jackson County Health Departments are having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 22, at the Clinton County Administration Building located at 1900 North 3rd Street in Clinton.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine and is open to anyone aged 18 or over.

There are two options to scheduled an appointment for a vaccine:

Online via this link .

. By phone at 563-244-3478 on Tuesday, April 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. only.

You’re asked to use the online scheduling if possible and leave the phone option for those that have difficulty accessing the internet.

For more information, you can visit the Clinton County website.