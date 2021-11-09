Vaccine clinics throughout the QCA offer shots to adults, children

Children ages 5 to 11 are rolling up their sleeves this week to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

UnityPoint Health began administering the vaccine to kids at its pediatrics clinics on Monday.

Other area health clinics are taking part in the child vaccine rollout while also providing vaccinations for adults.

The Clinton and Jackson County Health Department will offer the Pfizer vaccine to kids 5 to 11 years old on Wednesday.

A clinic will be open to the public 1 to 5 p.m. at the Genesis Visiting Nurses Association, 611 North Second Street, Clinton.

Appointments for the kids’ shots must be made online here through the health department’s website.

First and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster shots are open to anyone 12 and older on a walk-in basis.

Kids ages 5 to 11 can also get vaccinated at Community Health Care in the Quad Cities, Clinton and Muscatine.

Call 563-336-3000 to schedule an appointment.

Genesis has received a shipment of the COVD-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Appointments must be booked ahead of time here.

Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Genesis also offers COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as booster shots, to patients at Genesis Health Group primary care clinics — including the Genesis HealthPlex, Moline.

Contact your provider to schedule your vaccination.

Scott Drug Pharmacy in DeWitt is continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as flu shots. Schedule an appointment here.