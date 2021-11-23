Vaccine mandates for nursing homes amid worker shortages

Vaccine mandates are hitting nursing homes as worker shortages increase. A new report shows 30% of nursing homes in the United States are reporting staffing shortages, and starting next year, all employees at nursing homes will have to get the COVID vaccine.

Last year, many nursing homes were still in lockdown. Senior Star Program Director Meredith Mercer and her grandmother couldn’t bake together, but this year the entire Senior Star community are fully vaccinated. Meredith and her grandmother can finally return to the kitchen.

Friends and family are allowed to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones living at Senior Star this year. Masks and vaccination cards are required.