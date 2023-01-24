New Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) on Tuesday announced the launch of his “Valentines for Veterans” drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade Valentine’s cards and deliver them to Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island.

Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) (photo submitted)

They are welcome from today, Jan. 24, 2023, through Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 5 p.m. Once received, Valentines will be distributed to veterans across the district.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe,” Sorensen said in a Tuesday release. “This Valentines for Veterans drive gives us a chance to show our appreciation to our veteran community here in Central and Northwest Illinois.”

Residents can deliver or mail cards to Sorensen’s District Office (2401 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201) Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. They must be received by Feb. 9, 2023.