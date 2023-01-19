Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) is working to make sure senior citizens feel the love in February with his annual “Valentines for Seniors” card drive.

“Seniors are an important part of our communities and I want to make sure they aren’t forgotten about this Valentine’s Day,” said Sen. Anderson. “Living in a nursing home or assisted-living facility can be lonely for some seniors and so through this initiative we hope to brighten their day and show them a little love.”

Sen. Anderson is asking students, Scout groups, churches and other groups to help him reach his goal by creating homemade cards that will be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and other long-term care facilities throughout the 47th Senate District. Cards can be dropped off until February 6th at Sen. Anderson’s district office at 103 N. College Avenue # 201 in Aledo, IL 61231. There will be a drop box inside the office during normal business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.