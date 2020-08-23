Van crashes into East Moline house

Police conduct an investigation near the 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue in East Moline Saturday evening after a red minivan crashed into a house at approximately 9:25 p.m. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: According to Local 4’s Ryan Risky, the house received “significant damage,” and the red minivan appeared to be totaled.

Oaklawn Avenue is no longer blocked off and has been reopened to traffic.

EARLIER UPDATE: A house in East Moline is now damaged after a van crashed into it Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. at the 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue.

When Local 4 News arrived as the first and only station on the scene, police could be found inspecting the interior of a red minivan that made its way halfway into a brick house.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky was live at the scene via Facebook and reported the area was blocked off as cops directed traffic.

He witnessed a heavy police presence and described the scene as “hectic.”

Shortly after reporting live on Facebook, Local 4’s Ryan Risky witnessed the red minivan being taken away by a tow truck.

It has not yet been confirmed if anyone was home during the time of the crash.

At this time, we are unsure of the total estimated cost of damage done to the structure.

We are currently working to find out what caused the incident and if anyone was injured.

BREAKING NEWS: A car has driven into a house on Oaklawn Avenue in East Moline. The car is halfway in the house. @WHBF the only station at the scene pic.twitter.com/bK2mgV9rJq — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.