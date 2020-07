A van crashed into the Northwest Bank building on Locust Street in Davenport shortly after 2 a.m.

The van did some damage to the building and knocked down the front door.

Police say it appeared the van rolled and crashed, while unoccupied, into the bank from across the street. No one was inside bank when the incident occurred.

