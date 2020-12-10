Van on fire close to house

UPDATE: Fire crews have managed to put out the burning van before it spread to the nearby home.

Because the back end of the van was only a couple of feet from the gas meter of the home, firefighters started putting water on the house immediately upon arrival before even starting on the vehicle to prevent it from going up.

Fire crews credited the fact that the location was so close to the main Rock Island fire station that they were able to get here quickly enough to keep this from becoming a major fire.

Nobody was injured at the house, nor were any of the firefighters who responded. Firefighters believe the blaze was accidental.

11th Street is shut down between 4th and 5th.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are on the scene tonight of a vehicle fire on 11th Street between 4th and 5th Avenue in Rock Island.

The fire started shortly after 7 p.m. No word yet on what started the fire.

Crews are concerned because the van is sitting so close to a nearby home.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.