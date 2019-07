A van was hit by at least one bullet near Gaines and 9th Street around 4:30 a.m. July 10 and was taken as evidence. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Investigators are searching for answers after shots were fired this morning in Davenport.

It happened near Gaines and 9th Street around 4:30 a.m.

A van was hit by at least one bullet and was taken as evidence.

The street was blocked off while police searched the area.