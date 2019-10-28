Vander Veer Park building damaged by gunfire

A building in Vander Veer Park and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire Sunday afternoon.

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire around 2:40 p.m. in the area of West Lombard Street and Main Street.

Officers located fired cartridge cases, one building damaged by gunfire and one vehicle damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”