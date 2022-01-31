The 19-year-old Clinton Community College student told a friend he was going to the grocery store.

He vanished, and has not been seen or heard from since.

That was about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2008. Benjamin Melvin Roseland left his friend’s home on the 400 block of 10th Avenue South in Clinton.

He said he was going to walk a few blocks to the Hy-Vee grocery store on the 900 block of South 4th Street.

Ben was wearing camouflage bib coveralls, camouflage-print sneakers, a short-sleeved brown polo shirt and jeans.

Particularly unusual in Ben’s story is that a shoe was located in a vacant yard at the corner of 13th Avenue South and 3rd Street, and a short time later, its mate was discovered on a snow bank on the east side of the street.

Ben’s older sister, Audra, last week told Local 4 News Ben’s mother confirmed the shoes, which law enforcement gave her, were her son’s.

Search parties included officers from the Clinton Police Department, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol and the Clinton Fire Department, along with a search-and rescue team, volunteers, ADM security and even a helicopter.

At the time he went missing, Ben was a student at Clinton Community College student who lived with his parents. Ben still was attending two classes there, and paid for them out of his own pocket, Audra said.

The winter before, Ben was injured in a major car accident that left him with scars on his mouth and nose. Another person was hurt in the accident too. Ben faced charges in connection with the accident, but his friends and family have said he would not have disappeared to avoid charges.

Ben’s case is featured on iowacoldcases.org, the Unresolved Mysteries forum on reddit, and The Charley Project. On social media, there is conjecture: Did Ben see something he wasn’t supposed to see? Did he meet up with someone who might have robbed him?

Ben would be 33 now. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

There has been no activity on Ben’s cell phone or bank account, and his friends have said they do not know where he is.

Ben’s family has said it was uncharacteristic of him to leave without warning.

Ben Roseland’s whereabouts and his case remain unsolved. “There have been no new developments in the case and we just continue to let people know he is in our thoughts every single day,” Audra said.

“We love and miss him very much. If anyone has information to share, please contact the Clinton Police.”

Information Needed

Anyone with information regarding Benjamin Roseland’s unsolved disappearance is encouraged to contact Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1457 or Clinton Crime Stoppers here. There is a $3,400 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the discovery of Ben’s whereabouts. Donations can be made to Ben Roseland Reward Fund at Clinton National Bank.

