The mother of a man who disappeared five years ago invites everyone to a motorcycle ride with the hope of finding not only her son, but also other Quad-City missing people.

David McAllister, of Bettendorf, is now 27. He went missing in May of 2017, and each year that passes continues to bring pain and worry to his family.

The fourth annual “Doing it For David” group ride will be presented by Hawkeye Motor Works on Saturday, June 11, at Hawkeye Motor Works, 7805 N. Division St., Davenport.

“Doing it for David” ride sticker

Registration starts at 9 a.m., with “kick stands up at 10 a.m.” Donuts and coffee will be provided. Pearl City Disciples will do a blessing of the bikes. Music will be noon until 2 p.m. by Ben Coe of Bo Orrin Music. For more information, click here.

Marilyn McAllister-Snelling, of Davenport, recently has hired a private detective to find her son.

“He tells me that he will not leave David’s case until he finds him,” she said. “There’s hope again,” she said, although she also says “I don’t think David’s living on earth anymore. I understand that’s a possibility.”

She remembers the day David disappeared.

“Early in the morning, I got up for work and David had already left. I leave for work by 5:30 and he already had been up and gone,” she said.

“I’m OK, mom, I’m just walking, thinking, and spreading the Word,” replied David who, as far as his mother knows, had only his backpack and his Bible. He was on foot.

He called his boss that day and said he wasn’t coming in to work.

His mother texted out a prayer to him and sent him on his way. “And that’s the last I heard from him,” she said.

Poster about David McAllister, who has been missing five years.

Officials triangulated David’s flip phone. “They said his last ping was around noon on May 11, of 2017, off the St. Ambrose towers in Davenport, which they believe would have put him in the area of Garfield Park or Vander Veer.”

“Somebody knows something. Nobody just vanishes.”

Visit the Facebook page, Bring David McAllister Home, here.

David’s case is featured on The Charley Project site here.

David’s case also is featured on the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

If you have information that could lead to David’s whereabouts, contact Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Crouch, 563-344-4035, or Private Investigator Jim Terry at 813-993-2242.

Anonymous tips can be sent to P. O. Box 1474, Bettendorf, IA 52722.

“There’s a hole in your heart that cannot be filled by anything but knowing where he’s at. My life will never be the same,” Marilyn said. “I had two choices. I literally could have laid down and died, or I get up and I fight like hell for him,” said Marilyn, who is at work on a book about Quad-City men who are missing.

“I am begging anybody to come forward,” she said. “I believe he is no longer living. I feel that as a mom. I also am grateful he gave his life to Christ, because I know I will see him again someday.”

She wants to find her son to “bury him the way he asked me to, years ago.”

“Once we find out if it’s a bad result … that he’s dead now … we need to start that grieving process of him actually being gone,” she said.