Vanished QC: The case of Jerry Wolking Sr. – still missing after three decades

Jerry Wollking Sr. left his girlfriend’s house the night of Oct. 18, 1990. Now, more than 30 years later, the John Deere Harvester Works employee remains missing.

Investigators have their theories. They think Jerry was struck by his own SUV – that someone used the 1988 Suburban and hit Jerry with it, leaving him with fatal injuries.

Law enforcement thinks the suspect, whom they believe is deceased, put Jerry’s body in the back of the vehicle and dumped his body. And the suspect may not have worked alone.

Jerry’s truck initially was missing, but was found a few days later at the Quad Cities International Airport. it was damaged and covered in mud.

Investigators believe Jerry’s body may be near the Poplar Grove Addition in Moline, east of the area now known as Green Valley Sports Complex.

Jerry would be in his 80s now. A memorial service was held many years ago, and a stone was placed at National Cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal in Jerry’s memory.

The case is one of the most high-profile, longest-running missing-persons cases in the Quad Cities.

If you can provide any clues to help give Jerry’s family peace, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

