Officers from three Illinois law enforcement agencies recently completed National Academy training from the FBI in Quantico, Virginia. This 10-week professional course of training is for U.S. and international law enforcement managers who have been nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. The program’s coursework covers intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science. The program’s goal is to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and overseas and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation around the world.

(L-R) Matthew Blomberg, Deputy Chief of Police, Swansea Police Department; David Sherrick, Lieutenant, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office; Mark VanKlaveren, Chief of Police, Silvis Police Department (fbi.gov)

Mark VanKlaveren, Chief of Police with the Silvis Police Department, is a member of the 283rd FBI National Academy class. David Sherrick, a lieutenant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Matthew Blomberg, the Deputy Chief of Police with the Swansea Police Department are also members of the 283rd FBI National Academy class.

“The FBI National Academy not only provides exceptional training to aid our law enforcement partners in their own investigations, but it also creates an opportunity to build lifelong partnerships with other state and national law enforcement personnel,” says FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz. “These partnerships can prove extremely valuable when an investigation leads officers beyond the borders of the communities they serve. FBI Springfield is proud to make this world-class program available to our partners and we congratulate our recent graduates.”

