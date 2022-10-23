The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police Department will hold a drive-through medication and vape take back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon at two locations:

Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse parking lot at 241 7 th Avenue, Clinton

Avenue, Clinton DeWitt Police Department, 1505 6th Ave., DeWitt

At this event, residents can drive through and drop off their outdated or unneeded medication and/or vape/electronic cigarette devices, a news release says.

This event will be held regardless of the weather. You will remain in your car to drop off medication & vapes and can expect it to take only five minutes. Batteries must be removed from vape devices and be placed in a sealed Ziploc baggie. The vape batteries can also be collected at the event.

Local law enforcement is partnering with the local youth substance use coalitions, the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition and the Gateway ImpACT Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration to hold the “Take Back Day” to help residents by collecting unused, unneeded, or expired medication and vapes/electronic cigarettes and disposing of it. (Note the local collection time is 9 a.m.-noon, not the DEA take back time of 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

The purpose of the event is to provide a convenient opportunity for Clinton County residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications and vapes. Youth report having access to medication and vapes in their own home, the release says.