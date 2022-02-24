A vaping device found at a QCA high school, thought to have contained THC & Fentanyl, tested negative for Fentanyl.

North Scott School District administrators notified the Eldridge Police Department and School Resource Officer Thursday, February 17, after discovering a group of students with a vape pen. Initially, the contents in the vaping device were field tested and indicated the presence of THC and Fentanyl, which cannot be confirmed until further testing. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is an active ingredient in marijuana, and Fentanyl is a powerful opioid.

According to a press release from the Eldridge Police Department, the Iowa Crime Lab has completed the testing on the contents of the vaping device and confirmed the vaping device is positive for THC and negative for Fentanyl. The incident is still under investigation, and further information will be provided pending the investigation.