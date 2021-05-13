‘Vast majority of our kids’ need to be vaccinated, health department says

More people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, kids 12 to 15 years old can get the vaccine in Illinois.

Health professionals say about 80% of the community needs to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the virus.

Rock Island County Health officials hope adding kids to the mix will help reach the numbers needed to get back to normal.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from parents, and a lot of interest in (parents) letting their kids get back to a more normal life — letting them hang out with their friends and go to school,” said Rock Island County Health Department Director Janet Hill. “We really are going to need the vast majority of our kids vaccinated.”

The Camden Centre will administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone eligible this Friday and Saturday during a walk-in clinic.

The Rock Island County Health Department recommends this resource when talking to kids and teens about the vaccine.