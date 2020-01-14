Vehicle accident on John Deere Road in Moline

Crews responded to the intersection of 41st Street and John Deere Road Tuesday afternoon after a small SUV crashed into an oncoming semi truck hauling multiple vehicles. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

Police were called to the intersection of 41st Street and John Deere Road at approximately 12:07 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle crash near the intersection of 41st Street and John Deere Road in Moline.

According to Moline Police Department Detective Jon Leach, the driver of a semi truck hauling multiple vehicles was heading westbound on John Deere Road when a small SUV was heading southbound on 41st Street.

Detective Leach said the driver of the SUV failed to yield to the oncoming semi truck, crashing into it.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the SUV was cited for the incident.