Vehicle crashes into Davenport business

UPDATE: Local 4’s Chase Davis says no one was in the room of the building when the crash occurred.

According to first responders, the driver walked away from the incident without any injuries.

Traffic has slowed down in the area, but nearby roads are still open.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are currently responding to a vehicle crash near the 2800 block of N. Harrison Street in Davenport.

The vehicle appears to have crashed into the back of the Salon Envy building.

Local 4’s Chase Davis is currently at the scene, and more information will be provided when available.

