A driver was transported by ambulance from the scene after a car crashed into a house about 3 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Gaines Street, Davenport.

Davenport Police and Fire crews were on the scene, where crime scene tape was set up around the area where the vehicle crashed into the house.

We do not know whether charges will be filed. We will stay in touch with police to provide details when they become available.

Police are on the scene after one person was transported from a crash in which a car ended up against a house on the 500 block of Gaines St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/leWkoTbYPm — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) May 3, 2022