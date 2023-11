A vehicle slammed into Carmen’s Jewelry Store on 4th Ave. in Moline.

The incident does not appear to be a robbery, and store owner Carmen Fuentes says as far as she can tell, nothing was taken. The store has some significant damage in the front, and Fuentes says she’ll likely have to be closed for awhile. Fuentes has sold jewelry at that location for 30 years.

Moline Police are looking for a pick-up with front end damage believed to have caused the damage.