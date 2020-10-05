Vehicle crashes into side of building in Moline

A vehicle crashed into the side of Rudy’s Tacos located at 2404 16th Street in Moline on Sunday just after 5 p.m.

According to police, the driver, a man from Monmouth, claimed his foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator, causing the vehicle to drive forward into the building.

Both the building and vehicle sustained significant damage.

Neither the driver nor anyone in the restaurant was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2140.