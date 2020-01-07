Vehicle crashes into waterway ditch across from SouthPark Mall

Police responded to the area of 27th Street and 48th Avenue in Moline around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a vehicle driving into a waterway ditch.
According to Detective Jon Leach from the Moline Police Department, multiple witnesses saw the driver of a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic before losing control and crashing into a ditch near the 7-Eleven across from SouthPark Mall.
Paramedics checked the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and determined the crash was related to medical reasons.
The driver was transported to a local hospital, where it has been determined they are not suffering from life-threatening injuries.
