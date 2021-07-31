Vehicle crashes into yard after Iowa State Patrol pursuit late Saturday

Iowa State Patrol chased a vehicle that eventually crashed into the yard of a home in the area of 9th and Division streets shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

It side-swiped other vehicles during the pursuit by Iowa State Patrol, which tried to stop it because of traffic offenses, Davenport Police said.

The driver, who ran away from the crash, was apprehended in the area of Wilkes Avenue and 9th Street, Davenport Police said. He was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

Police confirmed there were no injuries.

