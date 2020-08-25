Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Rock Island

Police located a vehicle damaged by gunfire near the intersection of 5th Street and 14th Avenue in Rock Island Tuesday morning before 1 a.m. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: About 10 minutes after leaving the scene on 5th Street and 14th Avenue in Rock Island, Local 4’s Ryan Risky saw officers investigating a dumpster at Century Woods Apartments, near 3rd Street and 13th Avenue.

A total of 10 shell casings were found at this apartment complex.

We are unsure at this time if the investigation was related to the previous incident.

EARLIER UPDATE: One vehicle is now damaged as a result of gunfire that broke out overnight in Rock Island.

It happened near the area of 5th Street and 14th Avenue before 1 a.m.

Local 4 News was the only station to arrive on the scene and spotted glass all over the street.

Police could be seen inspecting a vehicle damaged by at least one bullet.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says the windows of the vehicle appeared to be shot out.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or how many people were involved.

We’re still working to find out if there was any other damage, or if anyone got injured.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.