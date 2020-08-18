Vehicle damaged by gunfire

Davenport Police say they found a vehicle that was damaged by gunfire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:33 a.m. in the 6300 block of Western Avenue

Officers responded to a report of gunfire and determined that three people were involved in a dispute and one subject fired a gun into the ground and a parked vehicle before leaving the area.

Officers located one vehicle that sustained damage as a result of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.