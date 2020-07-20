Vehicle damaged, one injured during shots fired incident in Davenport

Davenport Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 1900 Iowa Street at approximately 1:31 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Preliminary information indicated subjects in a black sedan started shooting toward a second vehicle near the intersection of East Pleasant and Iowa Streets.

The victim’s vehicle was located and sustained damage as a result of gunfire.

One occupant of the vehicle was treated for minor cuts from the glass.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

