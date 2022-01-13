Vehicle drives into clothing store Thursday

A vehicle drove into the front of Four Seasons on Thursday. (photo by Linda Cook.)

An SUV drove into the front of Four Seasons, 2205 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the crash was accidental, and no one was hurt inside or outside the building.

Police are on the scene after a vehicle drove into the Four Seasons building on the 2200 block of E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. Two people were in the car. No one was injured in the SUV or in the building. pic.twitter.com/sYXKqV5JFr — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) January 13, 2022