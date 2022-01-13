Vehicle drives into clothing store Thursday

A vehicle drove into the front of Four Seasons on Thursday. (photo by Linda Cook.)

An SUV drove into the front of Four Seasons, 2205 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the crash was accidental, and no one was hurt inside or outside the building.

