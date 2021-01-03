Vehicle flips in early-Sunday crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police were at a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Seventh Street, East Moline, where a vehicle flipped.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers ask someone who may have been involved to walk a straight line.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story