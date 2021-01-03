Vehicle flips in early-Sunday crash

Police were at a single-vehicle crash shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Seventh Street, East Moline, where a vehicle flipped.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers ask someone who may have been involved to walk a straight line.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed.

A car has flipped over at the 1000 block of 7th Street in East Moline. It appears only one vehicle is involved. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/nGyGrdz3g0 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 3, 2021