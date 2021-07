A Nissan Altima crashed into a utility pole on the 800 block of 28th street shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday in Rock Island.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, has learned the vehicle may have been stolen Wednesday morning from East Moline.

There were no suspects at the scene in what apparently was a hit-and-run crash.

We will provide details on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com when they become available.