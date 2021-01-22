Vehicle hits power pole, closing U.S. 150

A vehicle drove into a ditch and took out a power pole on January 22, 2021, leaving a power line across U.S. Highway 150 at the Rock Island County and Henry County border. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 150 is back open after the road has been cleared.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident.

The road is closed indefinitely.

