Vehicle hits power pole, closing U.S. 150

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 150 is back open after the road has been cleared.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the accident.
EARLIER UPDATE: A vehicle drove into a ditch and took out a power pole Friday morning, leaving a power line across U.S. Highway 150 at the Rock Island County and Henry County border.
The road is closed indefinitely.
Local 4 News was first on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.