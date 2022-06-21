A vehicle that left the scene knocked down a utility pole shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 6th and Gaines streets, Davenport.
Some homes in the area were without power because wires were knocked down from both sides of Gaines Street, Davenport Police said. The chimney on a nearby structure also was knocked over.
Utility crews were at the scene, along with police and fire crews.
We do not know whether anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will remain in contact with police to provide details when they become available.