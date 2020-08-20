Vehicle overturned in Davenport ditch

A very heavy police and fire presence responding to the scene of an overturned vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and W. Kimberly Road in Davenport, the aftermath of an accident that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a car that overturned in a Davenport ditch late Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says this was the result of a “very serious accident.”

He spotted a very heavy police and fire presence near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and W. Kimberly Road as crews were searching all around the ditch.

The entire area was blocked off on both ends.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or amount of vehicles involved.

We’re still working to find out how many victims were involved, as well as their condition.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported seeing smoke in the sky and smelling the scent of something burning.

He noticed crews had hoses out, as if they were putting out some sort of fire.

More details will be provided when available.

BREAKING NEWS: An accident in Davenport at West Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue. The intersection is blocked off. The Fire Department is currently examining a ditch. @WHBF the only station at the scene pic.twitter.com/Za8a0GU44B — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 20, 2020

There is a car in a ditch. pic.twitter.com/F64W1dPyOV — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 20, 2020

