Vehicle rear ends truck causing traffic delays on Andalusia Road in Rock Island

A vehicle rear ended a MidAmerican Utility truck on Andalusia Road near 42nd Street West causing traffic to be backed up (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

A vehicle is damaged on Andalusia Road in Rock Island after it rear ends a MidAmerican Utility truck.

The accident occurred near the intersection with 42nd Street West.

Traffic is currently at a standstill on Andalusia Road as emergency crews respond to the accident.

There is no report of any injuries.

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene.

Traffic is at a stand still on Andalusia Road in Rock Island after a car slams into a Mid American Energy Truck. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/niNFuAOdN5 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) December 15, 2020