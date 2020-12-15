Vehicle rear ends truck causing traffic delays on Andalusia Road in Rock Island

A vehicle is damaged on Andalusia Road in Rock Island after it rear ends a MidAmerican Utility truck.
The accident occurred near the intersection with 42nd Street West.
Traffic is currently at a standstill on Andalusia Road as emergency crews respond to the accident.
There is no report of any injuries.
Local 4 News was the only station on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.