Vehicle rollover in Davenport

Davenport first responders were called to the intersection of Locust and Gaines Streets at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday after a vehicle rolled over. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are currently responding to a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Locust and Gaines Streets in Davenport.

The call came in at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

#BREAKING: A #vehicle has rolled over near the intersection of Locust and Gaines Streets in #DavenportIA. Photo courtesy of Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb. #QuadCities #rollover pic.twitter.com/RabhCUHupQ — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) March 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.