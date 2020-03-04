Vehicle rollover in Davenport

UPDATE: One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident.
EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are currently responding to a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Locust and Gaines Streets in Davenport.
The call came in at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story.