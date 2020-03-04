Vehicle rollover in Davenport

Davenport first responders were called to the intersection of Locust and Gaines Streets at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday after a vehicle rolled over. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are currently responding to a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Locust and Gaines Streets in Davenport.

The call came in at approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

