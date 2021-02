A vehicle rolled over on Avenue of the Cities near 18th Street B on February 8, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A vehicle hit a slick spot on Avenue of the Cities, then hit the curb and rolled over Monday afternoon.

It happened near 18th Street B in Moline. One lane each way was closed while emergency crews flipped the car over and cleared debris.

No one was injured.